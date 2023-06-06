ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) expected to report EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter

In the latest session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) closed at $13.50 down -4.86% from its previous closing price of $14.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2430993 shares were traded. ZIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20.80 from $27 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. As of this moment, ZIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $69.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZIM has traded an average of 4.95M shares per day and 6.14M over the past ten days. A total of 120.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.39M. Insiders hold about 21.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of May 14, 2023 were 21.2M with a Short Ratio of 21.20M, compared to 18.63M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.64% and a Short% of Float of 22.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZIM is 16.95, from 14.10 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was $11.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.26. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$3.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.37B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $3.43B, an estimated decrease of -60.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, a decrease of -54.20% over than the figure of -$60.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.56B, down -54.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $4.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.