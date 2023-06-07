3 analysts offer recommendations for Inseego Corp. (INSG) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591567 shares were traded. INSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9825.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INSG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSG now has a Market Capitalization of 110.00M and an Enterprise Value of 265.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSG has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7864, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3048.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INSG traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 811.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.53M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSG as of May 14, 2023 were 7.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.70M, compared to 8.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 8.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $51.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.3M to a low estimate of $51.06M. As of the current estimate, Inseego Corp.’s year-ago sales were $61.86M, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.5M, a decrease of -21.20% less than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $220.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.32M, down -12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $239.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.9M and the low estimate is $234.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.