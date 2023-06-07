3 analysts offer recommendations for Unisys Corporation (UIS) stock

The price of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) closed at $4.17 in the last session, up 3.47% from day before closing price of $4.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637185 shares were traded. UIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 30.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 29.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when DESCH MATTHEW J bought 50,000 shares for $3.87 per share. The transaction valued at 193,250 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares of UIS for $87,400 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 132,586 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UIS now has a Market Capitalization of 284.66M and an Enterprise Value of 424.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $14.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6659.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UIS traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 789.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.89% stake in the company. Shares short for UIS as of May 14, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 1.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $463.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $474.9M to a low estimate of $454M. As of the current estimate, Unisys Corporation’s year-ago sales were $515M, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.07M, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $444.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $440.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.