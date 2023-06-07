A correction may be in store for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed the day trading at $399.29 down -1.05% from the previous closing price of $403.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4977367 shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $405.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $396.93.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NFLX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $390 from $350 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when HASTINGS REED sold 26,012 shares for $402.09 per share. The transaction valued at 10,459,249 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HALEY TIMOTHY M sold 2,359 shares of NFLX for $944,509 on May 30. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $400.39 per share. On May 11, another insider, BARTON RICHARD N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $334.98 each. As a result, the insider received 167,490 and left with 86 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFLX now has a Market Capitalization of 179.39B and an Enterprise Value of 186.00B. As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $413.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 345.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 303.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NFLX traded about 6.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NFLX traded about 7.36M shares per day. A total of 445.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.60M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of May 14, 2023 were 9.9M with a Short Ratio of 9.90M, compared to 8.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.93 and a low estimate of $2.46, while EPS last year was $3.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.18, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $2.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.31 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.08. EPS for the following year is $14.22, with 35 analysts recommending between $16.62 and $11.61.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $8.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.32B to a low estimate of $8.13B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.97B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.61B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.41B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.62B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.95B and the low estimate is $36.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.