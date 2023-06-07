A glimpse at Stitch Fix Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) was $3.68 for the day, up 7.13% from the previous closing price of $3.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5784177 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8485 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Barkema Sarah sold 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,963 led to the insider holds 65,903 shares of the business.

O’Connor Casey sold 12,000 shares of SFIX for $61,674 on Mar 24. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 318,094 shares after completing the transaction at $5.14 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, GURLEY J WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,428,200 and bolstered with 2,149,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 414.03M and an Enterprise Value of 364.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $9.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2119.

Shares Statistics:

SFIX traded an average of 2.63M shares per day over the past three months and 3.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of May 14, 2023 were 13.04M with a Short Ratio of 13.04M, compared to 12.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.59% and a Short% of Float of 18.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $391M to a low estimate of $385.4M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $492.94M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $379.41M, a decrease of -21.30% less than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $391.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $373.1M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.