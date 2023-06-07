A Stock You Should Be Looking At: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

As of close of business last night, FedEx Corporation’s stock clocked out at $219.50, down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $221.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1472601 shares were traded. FDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $218.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Atlantic Equities on June 06, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $265.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when GORMAN STEPHEN E bought 1,080 shares for $230.75 per share. The transaction valued at 249,205 led to the insider holds 1,258 shares of the business.

SMITH FREDERICK W sold 131,755 shares of FDX for $30,594,181 on Apr 11. The Chairman/CEO now owns 14,459,759 shares after completing the transaction at $232.21 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, SCHWAB SUSAN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,700 shares for $231.66 each. As a result, the insider received 857,142 and left with 6,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDX now has a Market Capitalization of 55.17B and an Enterprise Value of 87.89B. As of this moment, FedEx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDX has reached a high of $248.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 226.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 195.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FDX traded 2.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 251.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDX as of May 14, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 4.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.60, FDX has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 36.00% for FDX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.11 and a low estimate of $4.63, while EPS last year was $6.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.1, with high estimates of $4.76 and low estimates of $3.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.14 and $14.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.89. EPS for the following year is $18.36, with 29 analysts recommending between $20.24 and $14.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $22.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.01B to a low estimate of $21.51B. As of the current estimate, FedEx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $24.39B, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.35B, a decrease of -5.20% over than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.44B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.51B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.37B and the low estimate is $86.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.