Absci Corporation (ABSI) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) closed at $1.78 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650111 shares were traded. ABSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABSI now has a Market Capitalization of 164.66M and an Enterprise Value of 41.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABSI has reached a high of $7.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5841, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5171.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABSI traded on average about 478.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 806.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.84M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ABSI as of May 14, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 4.36M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, Absci Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1M, an estimated increase of 153.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.74M, an increase of 57.90% less than the figure of $153.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.34M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.75M, up 115.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29M and the low estimate is $19.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 96.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.