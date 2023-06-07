ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $4.03 in the prior trading day, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) closed at $4.06, up 0.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1276085 shares were traded. ADMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADMA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Grossman Adam S bought 14,983 shares for $2.86 per share. The transaction valued at 42,851 led to the insider holds 2,203,708 shares of the business.

Grossman Adam S bought 14,982 shares of ADMA for $42,849 on Dec 09. The President and CEO now owns 1,143,426 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, LENZ BRIAN, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 6,993 shares for $2.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,000 and bolstered with 1,034,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADMA now has a Market Capitalization of 902.43M and an Enterprise Value of 988.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -54.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMA has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6026, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2555.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 221.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.84M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMA as of May 14, 2023 were 11.17M with a Short Ratio of 11.17M, compared to 11.64M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $56.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.5M to a low estimate of $53.8M. As of the current estimate, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.91M, an estimated increase of 66.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.05M, an increase of 62.60% less than the figure of $66.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $221.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $226.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.08M, up 47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270.3M and the low estimate is $255M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.