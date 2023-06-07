AerSale Corporation (ASLE) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $14.45 in the prior trading day, AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) closed at $14.99, up 3.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550926 shares were traded. ASLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASLE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Kirton Michael sold 4,000,000 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000,000 led to the insider holds 13,569,821 shares of the business.

SEIFFER JONATHAN A sold 4,000,000 shares of ASLE for $60,000,000 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 13,569,821 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Green Equity Investors CF, L.P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000,000 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,000,000 and left with 1,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASLE now has a Market Capitalization of 767.81M and an Enterprise Value of 712.25M. As of this moment, AerSale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASLE has reached a high of $21.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 258.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 554.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.40M. Insiders hold about 21.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASLE as of May 14, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 919.99k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $86.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.1M to a low estimate of $80.04M. As of the current estimate, AerSale Corporation’s year-ago sales were $139.61M, an estimated decrease of -37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.89M, an increase of 178.20% over than the figure of -$37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $151.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $473.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $459.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $468.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $408.54M, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $488.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $505.97M and the low estimate is $470.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.