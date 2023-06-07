agilon health inc. (AGL) Stock Closes up 0.19% on Tuesday Trading

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) closed the day trading at $20.75 up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $20.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1647166 shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when CD&R Investment Associates IX, sold 94,173,804 shares for $20.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,958,937,549 led to the insider holds 100,000,000 shares of the business.

Shaker Benjamin sold 25,000 shares of AGL for $578,535 on May 16. The Chief Markets Officer now owns 79,543 shares after completing the transaction at $23.14 per share. On May 15, another insider, Shaker Benjamin, who serves as the Chief Markets Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $23.79 each. As a result, the insider received 594,732 and left with 79,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.61B and an Enterprise Value of 7.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -108.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $29.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGL traded about 3.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGL traded about 3.01M shares per day. A total of 413.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 407.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.14% stake in the company. Shares short for AGL as of May 14, 2023 were 37.21M with a Short Ratio of 37.21M, compared to 36.94M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.97% and a Short% of Float of 30.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, agilon health inc.’s year-ago sales were $670.13M, an estimated increase of 65.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 58.60% less than the figure of $65.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, up 63.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.