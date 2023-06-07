AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Records 19.24 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.4100 High

After finishing at $0.19 in the prior trading day, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) closed at $0.31, up 64.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1230 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19241320 shares were traded. AGRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1925.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGRI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.80M and an Enterprise Value of 8.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRI has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5541, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0878.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 107.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.75M. Insiders hold about 31.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRI as of May 14, 2023 were 107.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 219.35k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.25.