Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) closed at $12.90 down -2.79% from its previous closing price of $13.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561042 shares were traded. AMAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on June 02, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 886,634 shares for $11.60 per share. The transaction valued at 10,285,220 led to the insider holds 67,313,085 shares of the business.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 951,909 shares of AMAM for $10,612,357 on Apr 19. The 10% Owner now owns 66,426,451 shares after completing the transaction at $11.15 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,376,646 shares for $11.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,053,112 and bolstered with 65,474,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMAM now has a Market Capitalization of 712.46M and an Enterprise Value of 566.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 119.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 97.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAM has reached a high of $15.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMAM has traded an average of 1.77M shares per day and 551.13k over the past ten days. A total of 45.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.38M. Shares short for AMAM as of May 14, 2023 were 769.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 763.83k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.46M, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5M and the low estimate is $100k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -65.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.