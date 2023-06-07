American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $14.93

As of close of business last night, American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.93, up 0.81% from its previous closing price of $14.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15775107 shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $29 from $26 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when STEENLAND DOUGLAS M sold 1,950 shares for $14.10 per share. The transaction valued at 27,495 led to the insider holds 29,736 shares of the business.

STEENLAND DOUGLAS M sold 2,000 shares of AAL for $27,768 on May 12. The Director now owns 31,686 shares after completing the transaction at $13.88 per share. On May 01, another insider, Owens Angela, who serves as the SVP Corporate Controller of the company, sold 21,984 shares for $13.79 each. As a result, the insider received 303,159 and left with 59,830 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAL now has a Market Capitalization of 9.75B and an Enterprise Value of 41.18B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $17.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AAL traded 25.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 24.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 652.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of May 14, 2023 were 62.19M with a Short Ratio of 62.19M, compared to 66.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 10.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AAL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2013 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.84. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.24 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $13.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.81B to a low estimate of $13.5B. As of the current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.42B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.7B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.3B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.97B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.97B and the low estimate is $52.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.