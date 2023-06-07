AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Decline -1.64% in Day Trading, Closes at $6.59

The price of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) closed at $6.59 in the last session, down -1.64% from day before closing price of $6.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 958065 shares were traded. HKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.55.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HKD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 50.80 and its Current Ratio is at 50.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 1.12B. As of this moment, AMTD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HKD has reached a high of $2555.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HKD traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 179.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.32M. Shares short for HKD as of May 14, 2023 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.9M on Apr 13, 2023.