An average trading volume for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.01, up 1.26% from its previous closing price of $7.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1207579 shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.75.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 22,829 led to the insider holds 19,837 shares of the business.

Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,173 shares of EBS for $36,973 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 19,654 shares after completing the transaction at $31.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBS now has a Market Capitalization of 404.09M and an Enterprise Value of 1.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $36.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EBS traded 1.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 988.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of May 14, 2023 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.35M, compared to 7.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.58% and a Short% of Float of 21.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $216.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225M to a low estimate of $211.1M. As of the current estimate, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.7M, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.95M, an increase of 21.50% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $337M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.