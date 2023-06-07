An investigation into Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) closed at $31.85 up 1.37% from its previous closing price of $31.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635763 shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.38.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evolent Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares for $29.52 per share. The transaction valued at 3,247,108 led to the insider holds 819,812 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares of EVH for $3,991,900 on May 01. The Director now owns 819,812 shares after completing the transaction at $36.29 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, WILLIAMS FRANK J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 110,000 shares for $31.83 each. As a result, the insider received 3,501,348 and left with 819,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.59B and an Enterprise Value of 4.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -111.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVH has traded an average of 934.90K shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 107.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.07M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of May 14, 2023 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 5.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.48 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $461.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $464.3M to a low estimate of $455.91M. As of the current estimate, Evolent Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.94M, an estimated increase of 44.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $519.53M, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of $44.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $532.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491.67M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.64B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.