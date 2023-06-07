Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $174.98 in the prior trading day, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) closed at $177.97, up 1.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3487288 shares were traded. ADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $178.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 76.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 04, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $250 from $230 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 8,751 shares for $189.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,653,939 led to the insider holds 23,871 shares of the business.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 26,250 shares of ADI for $4,908,976 on Mar 20. The EVP, Finance & CFO now owns 23,871 shares after completing the transaction at $187.01 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, CHAMPY JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,495 shares for $185.44 each. As a result, the insider received 277,239 and left with 6,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADI now has a Market Capitalization of 89.24B and an Enterprise Value of 94.79B. As of this moment, Analog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has reached a high of $198.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 504.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 494.70M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADI as of May 14, 2023 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 5.5M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ADI’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.24, compared to 3.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 44.20% for ADI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.59 and a low estimate of $2.41, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $10.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.52. EPS for the following year is $10.09, with 24 analysts recommending between $13 and $8.54.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $3.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.13B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Analog Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.02B, a decrease of -6.90% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.7B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.01B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.84B and the low estimate is $11.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.