Analysis of Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG): Selected Notes

After finishing at $17.69 in the prior trading day, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) closed at $17.22, down -2.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2579606 shares were traded. CRBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRBG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Colberg Alan B. bought 30,000 shares for $22.92 per share. The transaction valued at 687,474 led to the insider holds 37,858 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRBG now has a Market Capitalization of 11.16B and an Enterprise Value of 25.94B. As of this moment, Corebridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBG has reached a high of $23.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 650.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.83M. Insiders hold about 78.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBG as of May 14, 2023 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 6.25M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CRBG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.69, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.02B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.8B and the low estimate is $20.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.