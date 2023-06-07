Analyst EPS estimates for CarGurus Inc. (CARG) stock

After finishing at $20.38 in the prior trading day, CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) closed at $20.00, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1521870 shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CARG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 443,029 led to the insider holds 392,587 shares of the business.

Zales Samuel sold 2,293 shares of CARG for $57,348 on Jul 20. The COO and President now owns 392,587 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.02B. As of this moment, CarGurus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $26.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CARG as of May 14, 2023 were 8.62M with a Short Ratio of 8.62M, compared to 9.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.61% and a Short% of Float of 10.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $229.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $234.3M to a low estimate of $220.5M. As of the current estimate, CarGurus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $511.23M, an estimated decrease of -55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.26M, a decrease of -43.90% over than the figure of -$55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $250.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $980.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $902.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $943.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, down -43.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.