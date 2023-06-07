Analyst EPS estimates for Global Payments Inc. (GPN) stock

After finishing at $98.10 in the prior trading day, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) closed at $100.82, up 2.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1839045 shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GPN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 1,562 shares for $113.08 per share. The transaction valued at 176,631 led to the insider holds 28,032 shares of the business.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR bought 3,400 shares of GPN for $335,308 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,940 shares after completing the transaction at $98.62 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, BRUNO JOHN G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,807 shares for $97.47 each. As a result, the insider received 468,538 and left with 11,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPN now has a Market Capitalization of 26.41B and an Enterprise Value of 42.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $136.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 263.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of May 14, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 3.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GPN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.41. The current Payout Ratio is 245.71% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 28 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.68 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $2.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $2.76 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.46 and $9.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.34. EPS for the following year is $11.8, with 31 analysts recommending between $12.2 and $10.43.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $2.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of the current estimate, Global Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.09B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.52B and the low estimate is $8.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.