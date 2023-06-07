Analyst EPS estimates for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) stock

After finishing at $18.20 in the prior trading day, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) closed at $18.53, up 1.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3890904 shares were traded. STWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STWD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sossen Andrew Jay sold 18,155 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 383,323 led to the insider holds 275,726 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STWD now has a Market Capitalization of 5.78B. As of this moment, Starwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STWD has reached a high of $24.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 308.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.93M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STWD as of May 14, 2023 were 24.78M with a Short Ratio of 24.78M, compared to 25.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STWD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.92, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.36. The current Payout Ratio is 69.68% for STWD, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 12402:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. S different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $99.30, with high estimates of $25.80 and low estimates of $23.07.

