Analysts predict EPS of $0.39 for Guess’ Inc. (GES)’s current quarter

After finishing at $19.57 in the prior trading day, Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) closed at $20.01, up 2.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1234056 shares were traded. GES stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 166,000 led to the insider holds 199,552 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. As of this moment, Guess”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GES has reached a high of $24.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 983.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GES as of May 14, 2023 were 6.5M with a Short Ratio of 6.50M, compared to 5.94M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.68% and a Short% of Float of 22.47%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GES’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48. The current Payout Ratio is 76.40% for GES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.82. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 3 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $638.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $642M to a low estimate of $636M. As of the current estimate, Guess’ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $642.69M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.