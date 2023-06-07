Analysts predict EPS of $1.22 for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)’s current quarter

After finishing at $46.95 in the prior trading day, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) closed at $46.97, up 0.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5214499 shares were traded. BWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BWA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $50 from $49 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Fadool Joseph F. sold 210 shares for $46.70 per share. The transaction valued at 9,818 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fadool Joseph F. sold 631 shares of BWA for $29,744 on May 26. The Vice President now owns 210 shares after completing the transaction at $47.16 per share. On May 17, another insider, MICHAS ALEXIS P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,173 shares for $44.45 each. As a result, the insider received 318,851 and left with 76,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BWA now has a Market Capitalization of 11.01B and an Enterprise Value of 14.50B. As of this moment, BorgWarner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWA has reached a high of $51.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BWA as of May 14, 2023 were 6.89M with a Short Ratio of 6.89M, compared to 6.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BWA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 16.60% for BWA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.33 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $5.88, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.44.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of the current estimate, BorgWarner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.76B, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.43B, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.23B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.8B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.01B and the low estimate is $17.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.