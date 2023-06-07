Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

In the latest session, Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) closed at $17.54 down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $17.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723913 shares were traded. NOMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.47.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nomad Foods Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOMD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.09B and an Enterprise Value of 5.01B. As of this moment, Nomad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOMD has reached a high of $21.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOMD has traded an average of 472.05K shares per day and 485.08k over the past ten days. A total of 174.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.45M. Insiders hold about 16.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NOMD as of May 14, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 1.68M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $791.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $801.21M to a low estimate of $782.91M. As of the current estimate, Nomad Foods Limited’s year-ago sales were $710.35M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $822.91M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $835.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $812.54M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.4B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.