Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

In the latest session, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed at $555.80 down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $556.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1387094 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $563.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $555.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ServiceNow Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 660 shares for $546.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,360 led to the insider holds 598 shares of the business.

Briggs Teresa sold 330 shares of NOW for $180,180 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 1,635 shares after completing the transaction at $546.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Bedi Christopher, who serves as the Chief Digital Information Ofc of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $534.80 each. As a result, the insider received 534,800 and left with 14,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOW now has a Market Capitalization of 113.24B and an Enterprise Value of 110.56B. As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 283.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 112.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $559.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 477.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 430.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOW has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 1.73M over the past ten days. A total of 203.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of May 14, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 3.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 30 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.91, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.01 and $9.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.51. EPS for the following year is $11.85, with 34 analysts recommending between $13.23 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.24B and the low estimate is $10.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.