Analysts provide stock recommendations for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) closed the day trading at $17.28 up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $17.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1777133 shares were traded. LBTYK stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LBTYK, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pivotal Research Group on December 17, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when HALL BRYAN H sold 6,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 120,248 led to the insider holds 120,497 shares of the business.

HALL BRYAN H sold 10,000 shares of LBTYK for $197,673 on Mar 28. The EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 126,497 shares after completing the transaction at $19.77 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, HALL BRYAN H, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $20.76 each. As a result, the insider received 103,802 and left with 133,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBTYK now has a Market Capitalization of 7.53B and an Enterprise Value of 20.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYK has reached a high of $25.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LBTYK traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LBTYK traded about 2.93M shares per day. A total of 261.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 239.88M. Insiders hold about 7.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.18% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYK as of May 14, 2023 were 7.44M with a Short Ratio of 7.44M, compared to 7.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.89 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.89. EPS for the following year is -$2.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.83 and -$2.83.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.28B to a low estimate of $7.28B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Global plc’s year-ago sales were $7.2B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.2B, up 1.20% from the average estimate.