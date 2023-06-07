Analysts provide stock recommendations for Polaris Inc. (PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) closed the day trading at $116.25 up 3.72% from the previous closing price of $112.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704032 shares were traded. PII stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PII, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Clark Dougherty Lucy sold 10,626 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,221,990 led to the insider holds 12,282 shares of the business.

Clark Dougherty Lucy sold 4,454 shares of PII for $494,394 on Jan 31. The SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 12,282 shares after completing the transaction at $111.00 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Speetzen Michael T, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 24,500 shares for $119.21 each. As a result, the insider received 2,920,764 and left with 61,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PII now has a Market Capitalization of 6.62B and an Enterprise Value of 8.51B. As of this moment, Polaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PII has reached a high of $123.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PII traded about 579.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PII traded about 598.11k shares per day. A total of 57.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.80M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PII as of May 14, 2023 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 5.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 13.92%.

Dividends & Splits

PII’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.60, up from 2.57 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48. The current Payout Ratio is 30.50% for PII, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.37 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $2.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.97, with high estimates of $3.45 and low estimates of $2.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $9.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.11. EPS for the following year is $10.52, with 16 analysts recommending between $11 and $9.5.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Polaris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B, a decrease of -4.20% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.59B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.42B and the low estimate is $8.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.