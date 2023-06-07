Analysts provide stock recommendations for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) closed the day trading at $3.18 up 1.60% from the previous closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608713 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SVM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVM now has a Market Capitalization of 561.77M and an Enterprise Value of 359.03M. As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6112, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0282.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SVM traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SVM traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 176.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.35M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of May 14, 2023 were 919.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.43M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

SVM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.03, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $64.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.3M to a low estimate of $64.3M. As of the current estimate, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.59M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.8M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $227.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $192M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.13M, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.8M and the low estimate is $250.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.