Analyzing Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s quick and current ratios

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) closed the day trading at $6.90 up 1.77% from the previous closing price of $6.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3706090 shares were traded. CPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 323.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.75B and an Enterprise Value of 4.98B. As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPG has reached a high of $10.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CPG traded about 4.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CPG traded about 3.57M shares per day. A total of 548.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.18M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CPG as of May 14, 2023 were 8.45M with a Short Ratio of 8.45M, compared to 8.55M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

CPG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $693.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.54M to a low estimate of $643.37M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $736.07M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $783.28M, a decrease of -8.20% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $828.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $738.46M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.63B and the low estimate is $2.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.