Analyzing Ouster Inc. (OUST)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Ouster Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.68, up 3.09% from its previous closing price of $6.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650542 shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.30.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OUST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.70 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when WEINSWIG MARK sold 8,203 shares for $6.59 per share. The transaction valued at 54,058 led to the insider holds 182,825 shares of the business.

BOULET VIRGINIA bought 11,000 shares of OUST for $69,410 on May 23. The Director now owns 71,489 shares after completing the transaction at $6.31 per share. On May 16, another insider, Pacala Charles Angus, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 86,300 shares for $5.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,006 and bolstered with 562,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OUST now has a Market Capitalization of 259.28M and an Enterprise Value of 73.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $21.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OUST traded 895.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.08M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of May 14, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 2.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.45 and a low estimate of -$1.45, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.36, with high estimates of -$1.36 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.5 and -$6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.5. EPS for the following year is -$6.22, with 1 analysts recommending between -$6.22 and -$6.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $19.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $20M to a low estimate of $19M. As of the current estimate, Ouster Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.33M, an estimated increase of 85.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.64M, an increase of 93.10% over than the figure of $85.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.03M, up 99.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $142M and the low estimate is $126M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.