Analyzing RXO Inc. (RXO)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, RXO Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.81, up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $21.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693103 shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RXO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.55B and an Enterprise Value of 3.04B. As of this moment, RXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RXO traded 943.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 827.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.71% stake in the company. Shares short for RXO as of May 14, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.66M, compared to 1.9M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, down -11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.92B and the low estimate is $4.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.