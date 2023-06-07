Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $71.30 in the prior trading day, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) closed at $71.20, down -0.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1439127 shares were traded. ACGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when GRANDISSON MARC sold 200,000 shares for $76.10 per share. The transaction valued at 15,220,920 led to the insider holds 2,287,157 shares of the business.

PETRILLO LOUIS T sold 15,406 shares of ACGL for $1,183,071 on May 10. The OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY now owns 105,254 shares after completing the transaction at $76.79 per share. On May 09, another insider, Rajeh Maamoun, who serves as the CHAIRMAN & CEO ARCH RE GROUP of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $76.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,056,200 and left with 335,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACGL now has a Market Capitalization of 26.52B and an Enterprise Value of 29.45B. As of this moment, Arch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACGL has reached a high of $78.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 367.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.48M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACGL as of May 14, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 6.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $6.86, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.7 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.42B to a low estimate of $2.73B. As of the current estimate, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.68B, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.99B, an increase of 22.00% over than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.86B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5B, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.14B and the low estimate is $12.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.