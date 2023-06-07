Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Shares Rise by 4.00% to Close at $3.12

As of close of business last night, Archer Aviation Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.12, up 4.00% from its previous closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2980007 shares were traded. ACHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9600.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Adcock Brett sold 16,920 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 52,156 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 243,560 shares of ACHR for $732,921 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.01 per share. On May 31, another insider, Adcock Brett, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 21,740 shares for $3.06 each. As a result, the insider received 66,559 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHR now has a Market Capitalization of 742.34M and an Enterprise Value of 311.34M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4880, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6590.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACHR traded 2.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 243.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.86M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of May 14, 2023 were 12.67M with a Short Ratio of 12.67M, compared to 12.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$1.01.