Are analysts optimistic about CDW Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CDW) stock?

The price of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) closed at $169.06 in the last session, down -0.17% from day before closing price of $169.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 951353 shares were traded. CDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $170.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $200 from $240 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when LEAHY CHRISTINE A bought 3,050 shares for $163.62 per share. The transaction valued at 499,041 led to the insider holds 68,622 shares of the business.

ZARCONE DONNA F sold 4,703 shares of CDW for $955,791 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 18,058 shares after completing the transaction at $203.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDW now has a Market Capitalization of 22.79B and an Enterprise Value of 28.47B. As of this moment, CDW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDW has reached a high of $215.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $147.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 175.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDW traded on average about 951.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 967.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CDW as of May 14, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CDW is 2.36, which was 2.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.51 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.55, with high estimates of $2.68 and low estimates of $2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.65 and $9.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.5. EPS for the following year is $10.42, with 9 analysts recommending between $10.7 and $9.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.45B to a low estimate of $5.34B. As of the current estimate, CDW Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.15B, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.76B, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of -$12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.56B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.75B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.13B and the low estimate is $23.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.