Are TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares too expensive at this price?

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) closed the day trading at $13.75 up 4.64% from the previous closing price of $13.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616424 shares were traded. TTMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.06.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTMI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Weber Daniel J sold 8,600 shares for $13.51 per share. The transaction valued at 116,216 led to the insider holds 92,089 shares of the business.

Weber Daniel J sold 10,000 shares of TTMI for $163,594 on Aug 08. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 84,736 shares after completing the transaction at $16.36 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Hardwick William Kent, who serves as the SVP Global Sales and EMS of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $16.29 each. As a result, the insider received 81,470 and left with 82,889 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTMI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 1.84B. As of this moment, TTM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTMI traded about 563.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTMI traded about 850.54k shares per day. A total of 102.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.63M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TTMI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.46M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $552.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $555M to a low estimate of $550.6M. As of the current estimate, TTM Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $625.55M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $569.92M, a decrease of -15.60% less than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $579.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $560M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.