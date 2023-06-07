As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) offers stability

After finishing at $102.39 in the prior trading day, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) closed at $105.76, up 3.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539455 shares were traded. WMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $108.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when TALLEY KEVIN C sold 22,006 shares for $89.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,973,291 led to the insider holds 40,019 shares of the business.

HARVEY DARIN S. sold 614 shares of WMS for $58,690 on Dec 02. The EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics now owns 4,600 shares after completing the transaction at $95.59 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, HARVEY DARIN S., who serves as the EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of the company, sold 1,710 shares for $93.41 each. As a result, the insider received 159,726 and left with 5,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.35B and an Enterprise Value of 9.47B. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has reached a high of $153.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 949.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 693.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.73M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WMS as of May 14, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 4.68M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WMS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $85.86, with high estimates of $162.68 and low estimates of $30.35.

