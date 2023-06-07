ASTL (Algoma Steel Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) closed at $7.80 up 3.72% from its previous closing price of $7.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583960 shares were traded. ASTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTL now has a Market Capitalization of 804.35M and an Enterprise Value of 711.86M. As of this moment, Algoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has reached a high of $9.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASTL has traded an average of 766.66K shares per day and 680.21k over the past ten days. A total of 103.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.19M. Insiders hold about 10.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTL as of May 14, 2023 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 5.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASTL is 0.20, from 0.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $669.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $721M to a low estimate of $624.8M. As of the current estimate, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $941.8M, an estimated decrease of -28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $658.1M, a decrease of -29.30% less than the figure of -$28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $658.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $658.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, down -27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.07B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.