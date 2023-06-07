Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Records 2.51% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) was $19.18 for the day, up 2.51% from the previous closing price of $18.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4225719 shares were traded. BXMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BXMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Keenan Katharine A sold 4,549 shares for $18.36 per share. The transaction valued at 83,497 led to the insider holds 159,428 shares of the business.

Marone Anthony F. JR sold 1,011 shares of BXMT for $18,577 on May 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 52,772 shares after completing the transaction at $18.38 per share. On May 10, another insider, Nash Michael B., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $17.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 860,810 and bolstered with 518,455 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXMT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.30B. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXMT has reached a high of $31.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.32.

Shares Statistics:

BXMT traded an average of 3.18M shares per day over the past three months and 2.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BXMT as of May 14, 2023 were 20.69M with a Short Ratio of 20.69M, compared to 18.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.01% and a Short% of Float of 12.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.48, BXMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.72. The current Payout Ratio is 159.40% for BXMT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $202M to a low estimate of $154.5M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.07M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.75M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $795M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $619.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $683.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.05M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $643.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $773M and the low estimate is $588.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.