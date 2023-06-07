Brookfield Corporation (BN) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) closed the day trading at $31.73 up 2.45% from the previous closing price of $30.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1697697 shares were traded. BN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 599,805 led to the insider holds 21,054,667 shares of the business.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 24,744 shares of BN for $295,988 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 21,104,923 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BN now has a Market Capitalization of 49.58B and an Enterprise Value of 255.19B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BN has reached a high of $44.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BN traded about 2.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BN traded about 2.25M shares per day. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 12.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BN as of May 14, 2023 were 15.07M with a Short Ratio of 15.07M, compared to 9.89M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

BN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.49 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.16 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $31.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.52B to a low estimate of $31.52B. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Corporation’s year-ago sales were $31B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.39B, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.39B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.28B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $125.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.24B and the low estimate is $125.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.