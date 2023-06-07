Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Records 0.64 million Shares Traded, Reaches $73.98 High

After finishing at $72.98 in the prior trading day, Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) closed at $73.87, up 1.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641035 shares were traded. BRKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.82.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Kastner Marc A sold 11,146 shares for $75.22 per share. The transaction valued at 838,402 led to the insider holds 8,051 shares of the business.

LAUKIEN FRANK H sold 14,625 shares of BRKR for $1,069,174 on May 16. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 38,180,634 shares after completing the transaction at $73.11 per share. On May 15, another insider, LAUKIEN FRANK H, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 185,375 shares for $72.75 each. As a result, the insider received 13,485,866 and left with 38,262,287 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRKR now has a Market Capitalization of 10.84B and an Enterprise Value of 11.47B. As of this moment, Bruker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKR has reached a high of $84.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 860.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 826.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.87M. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 3.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.33.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $2.64.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $647.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $663.4M to a low estimate of $631.3M. As of the current estimate, Bruker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $588.4M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $724.17M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $738M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $709.13M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.