Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Records 0.57 million Shares Traded, Reaches $13.67 High

After finishing at $13.29 in the prior trading day, Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) closed at $13.47, up 1.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567918 shares were traded. BUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BUR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BUR has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 999.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 495.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 218.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.40M. Insiders hold about 14.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.98% stake in the company. Shares short for BUR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 2.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.