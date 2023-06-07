Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) closed at $2.21 in the last session, down -3.49% from day before closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2320060 shares were traded. BFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BFLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Weiss Lawrence T sold 52,296 shares for $2.22 per share. The transaction valued at 116,076 led to the insider holds 1,264,493 shares of the business.

Getz Heather C sold 64,536 shares of BFLY for $127,523 on May 03. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,448,955 shares after completing the transaction at $1.98 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Stoica Andrei G, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $1.65 each. As a result, the insider received 1,980 and left with 1,103,145 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFLY now has a Market Capitalization of 450.69M and an Enterprise Value of 288.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has reached a high of $8.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1944.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BFLY traded on average about 3.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 203.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.21M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BFLY as of May 14, 2023 were 26.08M with a Short Ratio of 26.08M, compared to 24.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.79% and a Short% of Float of 16.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $18.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.21M to a low estimate of $15.6M. As of the current estimate, Butterfly Network Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.21M, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.31M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.27M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.39M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $87.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.