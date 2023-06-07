C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) was $91.39 for the day, down -0.01% from the previous closing price of $91.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1641012 shares were traded. CHRW stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHRW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Short Michael John sold 16,155 shares for $104.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,689,091 led to the insider holds 75,937 shares of the business.

Freeman Angela K. sold 2,000 shares of CHRW for $208,857 on May 04. The CHRO and ESG Officer now owns 92,373 shares after completing the transaction at $104.43 per share. On May 01, another insider, Pinkerton Mac S, who serves as the Pres. of North America Trans. of the company, sold 7,624 shares for $101.57 each. As a result, the insider received 774,350 and left with 87,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRW now has a Market Capitalization of 10.64B and an Enterprise Value of 12.65B. As of this moment, C.H.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRW has reached a high of $121.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.97.

Shares Statistics:

CHRW traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRW as of May 14, 2023 were 14.16M with a Short Ratio of 14.16M, compared to 14.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.16% and a Short% of Float of 16.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.32, CHRW has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 36.80% for CHRW, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $2.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.17 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.05B to a low estimate of $4.48B. As of the current estimate, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.8B, an estimated decrease of -30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.81B, a decrease of -20.10% over than the figure of -$30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.47B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.7B, down -23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.07B and the low estimate is $17.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.