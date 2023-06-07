C3.ai Inc. (AI) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs AI

After finishing at $35.32 in the prior trading day, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) closed at $38.19, up 8.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50517590 shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on June 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $50 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when WARD JR STEPHEN M sold 120,000 shares for $42.09 per share. The transaction valued at 5,050,800 led to the insider holds 546,495 shares of the business.

LEVIN RICHARD C sold 24,000 shares of AI for $726,240 on May 25. The Director now owns 185,664 shares after completing the transaction at $30.26 per share. On May 01, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,438 shares for $18.11 each. As a result, the insider received 80,393 and left with 336,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.35B and an Enterprise Value of 3.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $44.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 25.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 54.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.13M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of May 14, 2023 were 26.24M with a Short Ratio of 26.24M, compared to 31.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.03% and a Short% of Float of 26.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $71.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.4M to a low estimate of $71M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.31M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $319.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $308.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $266.8M, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $368.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.15M and the low estimate is $326M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.