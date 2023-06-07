Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s stock clocked out at $76.68, down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $77.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1690124 shares were traded. CP stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 321.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CP now has a Market Capitalization of 71.17B and an Enterprise Value of 85.20B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CP has reached a high of $83.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CP traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 930.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.94M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CP as of May 14, 2023 were 15.44M with a Short Ratio of 15.44M, compared to 15.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, CP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86. The current Payout Ratio is 19.00% for CP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 13, 2021 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.64 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.71 and $4.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $3.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.68B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.15B, an estimated increase of 46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.26B, an increase of 42.40% less than the figure of $46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.33B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.81B, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.55B and the low estimate is $9.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.