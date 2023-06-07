Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $79.12

As of close of business last night, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $79.12, up 1.84% from its previous closing price of $77.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833684 shares were traded. CHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.84.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $91.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares for $85.65 per share. The transaction valued at 171,300 led to the insider holds 25,318 shares of the business.

DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 3,000 shares of CHK for $246,126 on Jun 24. The President and CEO now owns 35,891 shares after completing the transaction at $82.04 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Wichterich Michael, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $81.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 244,500 and bolstered with 23,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHK now has a Market Capitalization of 10.59B and an Enterprise Value of 12.59B. As of this moment, Chesapeake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHK has reached a high of $104.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHK traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHK as of May 14, 2023 were 8.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 8.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 9.11, CHK has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Chesapeake Energy Corporation analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.41, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $9.80.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Energy for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.