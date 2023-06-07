Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Cisco Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $49.81, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $50.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16027858 shares were traded. CSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.15.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CSCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Sharritts Jeffery S. sold 5,175 shares for $49.11 per share. The transaction valued at 254,144 led to the insider holds 259,893 shares of the business.

JOHNSON KRISTINA M sold 2,880 shares of CSCO for $141,726 on May 19. The Director now owns 65,838 shares after completing the transaction at $49.21 per share. On May 19, another insider, BHATT PRAT, who serves as the SVP & Chief Acctg Officer of the company, sold 2,707 shares for $48.50 each. As a result, the insider received 131,290 and left with 46,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 202.98B and an Enterprise Value of 188.08B. As of this moment, Cisco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has reached a high of $52.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CSCO traded 19.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 21.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.07B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCO as of May 14, 2023 were 50.18M with a Short Ratio of 50.18M, compared to 48.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.53, CSCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96. The current Payout Ratio is 54.40% for CSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.84 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.81. EPS for the following year is $4.04, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $15.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.15B to a low estimate of $14.93B. As of the current estimate, Cisco Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.1B, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.61B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.02B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.56B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.46B and the low estimate is $57.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.