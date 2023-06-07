Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $27.49 in the prior trading day, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) closed at $28.60, up 4.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4910660 shares were traded. CFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $37 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Lillis Terrance bought 1,000 shares for $26.39 per share. The transaction valued at 26,390 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Subramaniam Shivan S. bought 3,300 shares of CFG for $95,007 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 66,263 shares after completing the transaction at $28.79 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Cummings Kevin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 90,689 shares for $43.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,899,627 and left with 455,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFG now has a Market Capitalization of 13.30B. As of this moment, Citizens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has reached a high of $44.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 485.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFG as of May 14, 2023 were 25.63M with a Short Ratio of 25.63M, compared to 18.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.65, compared to 1.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.99.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $3.74.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.13B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.12B, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.89B and the low estimate is $8.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.