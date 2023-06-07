Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Records 1.42% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) was $62.17 for the day, up 1.42% from the previous closing price of $61.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2383521 shares were traded. CTSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.31.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTSH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Walker Robert C. sold 7,000 shares for $63.72 per share. The transaction valued at 446,058 led to the insider holds 7,710 shares of the business.

Abdalla Zein sold 6,926 shares of CTSH for $433,204 on May 15. The Director now owns 13,556 shares after completing the transaction at $62.55 per share. On May 08, another insider, Breakiron-Evans Maureen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,926 shares for $62.29 each. As a result, the insider received 431,412 and left with 3,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTSH now has a Market Capitalization of 31.55B and an Enterprise Value of 30.58B. As of this moment, Cognizant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTSH has reached a high of $74.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.11.

Shares Statistics:

CTSH traded an average of 3.82M shares per day over the past three months and 3.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 509.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 506.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CTSH as of May 14, 2023 were 10.06M with a Short Ratio of 10.06M, compared to 8.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, CTSH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32. The current Payout Ratio is 18.10% for CTSH, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Cognizant Technology Solutions analysts.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.