Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $51.61 During Trading Session

After finishing at $58.71 in the prior trading day, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $51.61, down -12.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55847012 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Jones Jennifer N. sold 1,704 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 110,760 led to the insider holds 34,752 shares of the business.

Rajaram Gokul sold 1,145 shares of COIN for $74,425 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 24,298 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On May 25, another insider, Grewal Paul, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,818 shares for $56.95 each. As a result, the insider received 103,536 and left with 70,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COIN now has a Market Capitalization of 12.11B and an Enterprise Value of 10.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $116.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 231.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of May 14, 2023 were 37.33M with a Short Ratio of 37.33M, compared to 36.38M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.91% and a Short% of Float of 22.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $180k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $180k to a low estimate of $180k. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.29k, an estimated decrease of -46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of -$46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96M and the low estimate is $1.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.